Waco-area news briefs: August 28, 2020

MCC summer commencement video
McLennan Community College has released a video of its summer commencement. The video recognizes almost 300 students completing degree and certificate programs during the summer terms.
Included are a message from MCC President Johnette McKown, words of encouragement from four distinguished faculty members, special recognition of seven graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, as well as personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name and well wishes from members of numerous departments and divisions from across the campus.
To view the video, visit https://www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/summer_2020.html.
Drive-thru food collection for Caritas
El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St., will host a drive-thru food collection for Caritas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A welcome and collection line will be set up in the church's back parking lot, accessible from 19th Street, where food will be sorted into bins for distribution in the community.
A voter registration table will also be available at the outdoor event. Caritas' needs include canned proteins such as Vienna sausages, tuna and chicken; soups with pull-tops; macaroni and cheese; applesauce; fruit snacks; pasta; and oats.
For more information, call the Rev. Susan Finck at 723-6893.
McLennan County Mud Fest
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday for McLennan County Mud Fest at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel. Shows will start at 7.
The event will feature mud dragsters and mega trucks. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children age 5 to 12, and free for those younger than 4.
Coronavirus counseling hotline
Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.