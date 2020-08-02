Waco-area news briefs: August 3, 2020

The Central Texas Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution event Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The special drive-through food distribution includes one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, and one protein box weighing between 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
Before coming to this drive-through event, please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch.
The event is designed to serve those in need of help in attaining food security.
Court reopens
The Waco Municipal Court reopens Monday following a shutdown due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Judge Christopher Taylor elected to close the Court for at least 14 days in order for other employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and citizens.
The Waco Fire Department did a complete disinfection of the entire facility. Persons can continue to conduct their business with the Court online or by using the safe drop box located at the Court. This same procedure was in effect when the Court was closed during the Shelter in Place Order.
Email citycourt@ wacotx.gov or call 750-5900 for more information.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing is available Monday at McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, in McGregor.
It is a drive-through site. Registration is required in advance. Visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome to register.
Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Chamber golf
The Allen Samuels Chamber Classic golf tournament scheduled for May 1 has been rescheduled for Aug. 14.
It is a four-person Florida scramble format at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Rounds begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the pavilion.
Contact Amanda Haygood at 254-757-5611 with questions.
