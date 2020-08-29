Waco-area news briefs: August 30, 2020

Choral group virtual rehearsal Sept. 14
The fall season for the Central Texas Choral Society will start with a virtual rehearsal from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.
There will be no auditions for this part of the season, and all members of the community are invited to join. The ensemble will be working on a virtual choir recording of Dan Forrest's "The Music of Living," including involvement from the composer himself. The virtual event includes a special conversation with Dr. Lynne Gackle, president of the American Choral Directors Convention, who will be joining in on the Zoom gathering to share insight on the state of singing during the time of COVID-19.
The choir will also have virtual rehearsals Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 with guests Allen Hightower from the University of North Texas and with Forrest, and is working on a Virtual Holiday Sing Along to be held in December.
For information about joining the virtual events, email David Guess at centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com.
Coronavirus counseling hotline
Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
Step Up & Scale Down class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services from Bell, Hill and McLennan counties will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program, with a kickoff from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes will be held on Zoom, and the cost is $35.
The Step Up & Scale Down program is based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan. The online program will consist of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and will include a weekly weight check-in.
For more information, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.