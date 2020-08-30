Waco-area news briefs: August 31, 2020

Food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, in an effort to help McLennan County residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies, and should make appropriate space in their vehicle's trunk or hatch before arriving.
PBR tour stops in Waco in September
PBR's Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will make its first tour stop at Extraco Events Center Sept. 11-12 as well as Sept. 18-19.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 800-732-1727 or visiting extracoeventscenter.com.
New fan safety protocols are in place, including 50% capacity in the arena.
Styrofoam recycling event planned
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles while volunteers remove the material from trunks or back seats. Styrofoam cups, other food containers and larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted, but packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be clean, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Food manager certification course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.
For more information, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
Space is limited, so reserve space by Sept. 8.
