Waco-area news briefs: August 4, 2020

The city of Waco will host COVID-19 virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Jim Morrison, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center; and Dr. Brian Becker, chief Medical officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center.
The conference will be telecast live on Spectrum Channel 10 and Grande channel 810. It will also be carried live on www.wccc.tv.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution event from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The special drive-thru food distribution includes one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, and one protein box weighing between 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
Before coming to this drive-thru event, please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch.
The event is designed to serve those in need of help in attaining food security.
Waco Links
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Guest speaker is Bruce Geitzen, director of student media at Baylor University.
Contact Ben Hagins 501-984-0606 or email benhagins@hot.rr.com for more information.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Soda superfans
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute is hosting an after-hours event for soda superfans from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Guests will try their hand at mixing their very own soda using a variety of historic pharmacy flavors that range from cucumber and rose all the way to chocolate and vanilla.
Social distancing and safety precautions, including required masks, are observed at all times. All participants over the age of 2 years old must wear a mask.
Cost is $10 per bottle. Tables must be reserved online in advance.
