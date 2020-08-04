Waco-area news briefs: August 5, 2020

The annual Greater Waco Chamber Kickoff Luncheon will be a virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13.
The luncheon will feature a conversation between John Morris, Baylor University assistant athletics director for broadcasting; new Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda; and Austin Thomas, Baylor senior associate athletic director. They will discuss the upcoming season and their hopes for the future of the program.
Tickets are $20. Sponsorships are available.
Proceeds will support the Baylor Bear Foundation and the Greater Waco Chamber’s economic development efforts.
For more information about sponsoring or attending, contact Amanda Haygood at 757-5611 or ahaygood@wacochamber.com.
Free COVID-19 testing at MCC
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at The Highlands gym, 1710 Powell Drive on the McLennan Community College campus.
It is a walk-up event, and no registration is required.
Press conference
The city of Waco will host its weekly virtual COVID-19 press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Jim Morrison, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center; and Dr. Brian Becker, chief Medical officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center.
The conference will be available live on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810 and online at wccc.tv.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The special drive-thru food distribution includes one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk and one protein box weighing between 8 and 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
Participants should make space in their trunk or back seat before coming to the drive-thru event.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.