Waco-area news briefs: August 6, 2020

The city of Hewitt has instituted mandatory Stage 1 watering restrictions because of a water shortage. Stage 1 restrictions will be in place through Oct. 4, unless removed by the city manager.
Water for municipal purposes of public health, safety and welfare, and any computer-controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evapotranspiration data in setting irrigation run times are exempted.
Hewitt city crews will monitor for excessive watering and notify offenders. Excessive watering occurs where runoff extends for a distance more than 10 feet from the customer’s property or where there is washing or hosing down of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking surfaces or other paved surfaces. Criminal penalties do not apply during Stage 1 restrictions.
Because of heavy water use, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in its ground storage facilities.
For more information, call 296-5686 or email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.
Kickoff Luncheon
The annual Greater Waco Chamber Kickoff Luncheon will be a virtual event held from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13.
The luncheon will feature a conversation between John Morris, Baylor University assistant athletics director for broadcasting; new Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda; and Austin Thomas, Baylor senior associate athletics director. They will discuss the upcoming season and their hopes for the future of the program.
Tickets are $20.
For more information about sponsoring or attending, contact Amanda Haygood at 757-5611 or ahaygood@wacochamber.com.
Free COVID-19 testing at MCC
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at The Highlands gym, 1710 Powell Drive on the McLennan Community College campus.
It is a walk-up event, and no registration is required.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
The special drive-thru food distribution includes one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk and one protein box weighing between 8 and 20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
Participants should make space in their trunk or back seat before coming to the drive-thru event.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.