Waco-area news briefs: August 7, 2020

A Texas sales tax holiday will run from Friday through Sunday.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items, including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the state comptroller’s website, TexasTaxHoliday.org.
During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchases, when either the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period, or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Hewitt water
The city of Hewitt has instituted mandatory Stage 1 watering restrictions because of a water shortage. Stage 1 restrictions will be in place through Oct. 4, unless removed by the city manager.
Because of heavy water use, the city is unable to maintain adequate storage levels in its ground storage facilities.
Water for municipal purposes of public health, safety and welfare, and any computer-controlled irrigation systems that incorporate evapotranspiration data in setting irrigation run times are exempted.
Hewitt city crews will monitor for excessive watering and notify offenders. Washing or hosing down of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, patios, porches, parking surfaces or other paved surfaces are not allowed, Criminal penalties do not apply during Stage 1 restrictions.
For more information, call 296-5686 or email ksexton@cityofhewitt.com.
Free COVID-19 testing at MCC
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-15 at The Highlands gym, 1710 Powell Drive on the McLennan Community College campus.
It is a walk-up event, and no registration is required.
City council filing
The candidate filing deadline for the Nov. 3 District 4 Waco City Council election is 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
