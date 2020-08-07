Waco-area news briefs: August 8, 2020

The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday at Waco-area Walmart locations.
School supply donations will be collected and delivered to The Salvation Army for those in need this upcoming school year.
School supply donations may also be taken to The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Mayborn reopens
Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex will reopen to the public Saturday. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
To allow for proper social distancing, the museum will operate at 25% capacity or less. Some hands-on exhibition components in the Natural and Cultural History Wing and the Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village will be disabled. The Harry and Anna Jeanes Discovery Center will remain closed with the exception of the Backyard Ecology Hall. General admission prices have been adjusted temporarily to compensate for the closure.
Paw Patrol Adventure Play will be open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Guest numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure capacity restrictions are met.
Masks will be required for all staff and for all visitors except children younger than 2.
Lake Waco hunting
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
A waiver of liability must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application. These forms can be found at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by Aug. 15 to be eligible for the drawing.
Waco Lake staff will assign hunting weeks and locations using a random draw process. Permit holders will receive permits by mail. No substitutions may be made for the people listed on the applications or on the hunt permits.
For more information, call the Waco Lake Project Office at 756-5359.
