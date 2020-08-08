Waco-area news briefs: August 9, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing takes place Thursday through Saturday at the McLennan Community College Highlander Gymnasium, 1710 Powell Drive. Hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
This is a walk-up event, as no registration is required.
Stuff the Bus
The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event ends Sunday at Waco-area Walmart locations.
School supply donations will be collected and delivered to The Salvation Army for those in need this upcoming school year.
Drop-off locations are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. School supply donations may also be taken to The Salvation Army, 4721 W. Waco Drive.
Call 756-7271 for more information.
Mayborn reopens
Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
To allow for proper social distancing, the museum will operate at 25% capacity or less. Some hands-on exhibition components within the Natural and Cultural History Wing and the Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village will be disabled. The Harry and Anna Jeanes Discovery Center will remain closed with the exception of the Backyard Ecology Hall. General admission prices have been adjusted temporarily to compensate for this closure.
Paw Patrol Adventure Play will be open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Guest numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure capacity restrictions are met.
Masks will be required for all staff and for all visitors except young children under age 2.
Newcomers RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco meets Aug. 19 at the Baylor Club. Guest is local writer and humorist David L. Mosley, author of the monthly “Heartbreak, Tx.” column in Waco Today magazine.
RSVP to (254)214-2170 by 5 p.m. Monday.
Mud Fest
The McLennan County Mud Fest is August 28-29 at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds in Riesel.
The event features Mud Dragsters and Mega Trucks. Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 each night.
Food and drink vendors will be on site and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for those under 4.
