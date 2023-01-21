Waco-area news briefs: B-Eddy firefighters to hold annual chili dinner

Chili dinner fundraiser

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at 143 Wilcox Drive in Bruceville-Eddy.

Cost is $12 for a chili bowl or Frito pie, dessert and drink.

Texas German Society meeting

The Texas German Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road. Speaker Van Massirer will talk about one-room school houses. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 254-772-7257 or 254-486-2366.

Storytelling guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Step Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program Tuesday at the extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Meet the police chiefs

The Waco NAACP will have a Meet the Chiefs event as its program Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

The police chiefs from Waco and several surrounding cities will be in attendance.

Refreshments will be served.

First Pitch Luncheon

The 2023 First Pitch Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $55 and are available at wacochamber.com/first-pitch/.

The event will feature guest speaker Shawn Tolleson and previews from Baylor University and McLennan Community College baseball and softball coaches.

Race relations coalition

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host its quarterly program, titled “What We Believe vs. What is Fact,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

Dinner is provided by the coalition board, with donations encouraged. Reservations must be made by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com.