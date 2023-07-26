Back-to-school events

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host a backpack giveaway from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Oscar DuCongé Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

Two local McDonald’s restaurants will host a back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway for students in grades K-5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive and 7961 S. Interstate 35. Meal purchase is required.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks, school supplies and school clothes during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

Fishing fundraiser

The Catching a Cure for Alzheimer’s Association fishing tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Regent Care Center of Woodway, 7801 Woodway Drive.

A mobile fishing tank will be featured for anyone to fish, along with live music and family fun.

Fried fish plates are $10. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, call 254-721-6136.

Hay show deadline

The deadline to submit samples for the McLennan County Hay Show is Monday.

The amount of hay needed is half of a feed sack. Care should be taken not to take samples from the outer 4 to 6 inches of round bales. Samples from square bales should come out of the middle of the bale. There will be a charge of $5 for each near-infrared sample and a charge of $15 for other samples.

Hay samples can be left at the McLennan County Extension Office in Waco, China Spring Country Store, Miller Hay and Feed in Elm Mott, Watson Feed in Mart, McGregor General Store, Bar None Country Store in Speegleville, Buzbee Feed and Brazos Feed in Waco, and West Feeds in West.

The hay show will be held Aug. 24 at Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Drive in Waco. Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson will speak. Registration will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meal and educational program at 6.

Four Best of Show winners will be announced. Registration deadline to attend the show is 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information, call the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180.

Mayborn Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week with a storytime and crafts geared toward children 5 and under.

Next week’s guest is Emily MacDonald, the museum engagement coordinator.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum’s general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

TSTC culinary offerings

The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Brazilian cuisine this week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

For more information, call 254-867-4868.

Links Fellowship

Midway High School golf coach Keith Mikeska will be the featured speaker for a Waco Links Fellowship lunch at noon Aug. 3 at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.

For more information, contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins3672@gmail.com.

Storytelling workshop

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will host an adult storytelling workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

Guest speaker Valerie Kimble of Norman, Oklahoma, will conduct the session. Anyone interested in improving their storytelling skills is welcome to attend.

Seating is limited. To RSVP or for more information, call Vivian Rutherford at 254-717-1763.