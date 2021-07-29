Waco-area news briefs: Back-to-school picnic at Dewey Center

Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Food manager training course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification exam.
Space is limited. RSVP by Friday by calling 254-757-5180.
Waco Hispanic Museum open
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 254-548-9730.
Salvation Army cooling station
The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. The cooling station will only close briefly to allow staff to prepare for dinner service, providing a nourishing meal to anyone in need at the Community Kitchen.
For more information, call 254-756-7271. Donations for the summer relief efforts can be made at salvationarmywaco.org.
Back-to-school community picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
The event will include a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.