Waco-area news briefs: Back-to-school picnic at Dewey Center

Greater Zion grocery giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Food manager training course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification exam.

Space is limited. RSVP by Friday by calling 254-757-5180.

Waco Hispanic Museum open

The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-548-9730.

Salvation Army cooling station