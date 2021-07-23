Waco-area news briefs: Back-to-school supplies at community picnic

Back-to-school community picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its second annual community barbecue and back-to-school picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Guests will get a fresh summer meal and backpacks stuffed with supplies for the new school year, while supplies last.
Medicare information class
A free Medicare information class will run from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heard of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed to answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the process of enrollment.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
‘Rockin’ Luau’ dinner benefit
A “Rockin’ Luau” dinner and dance fundraiser, benefiting Caritas and the Family Abuse Center, with music by The Morticians, will be Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.
Dinner will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and dancing will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $40 at eventbrite.com.
Summer Storywalk at Lovers Leap
Waco Family Medicine will host Summer Storywalk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lovers Leap in Cameron Park.
The event is free and family-friendly. Participants will walk through two stories, with complementary activities.
For more information, call 254-313-5102.
Veterans Appreciation Lunch
All veterans are invited to the 10th annul Veterans Appreciation Luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The event will feature a special tribute to Desert Storm veterans, recognizing 30 years since that war.
For more information, RSVP to stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com.
