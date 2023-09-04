Bagby meeting

City of Waco representatives will be discuss the upcoming Bagby Avenue construction project during a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

City leaders and contractors will give a brief overview of the project and construction process, provide visuals of the areas affected and answer questions from property owners.

Spanish-speaking representatives will also be available.

Theater auditionsAuditions for “White Christmas” will be held from 2 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Performers should be prepared to sing a song from the Golden Age of Broadway era (for example, works by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, or Lerner and Lowe); learn a small dance combination; and expect cold readings from the script.

Ages 16 and older are allowed to audition. Sign up bit.ly/WCTWCAuditions.

Goodwin to speak

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will give the Beall-Russell Lecture in the Humanities on Oct. 2 at Baylor University.

Titled “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” Goodwin’s lecture is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the new Hurd Welcome Center on University Parks Drive.

Ticketing information has not been released yet.

Senior health fair

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will hold its 31st annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors will offer multiple free health screenings to participants, alongside free flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations with ID and either Medicare or an insurance card. At the fair, other exhibitors will share up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public about their personal health.

If interested in exhibiting at the fair or for general questions, call RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors at 254-299-8766.

Austin Ave. car show

So-Cal Speed Shop and Jake’s Texas Tea House will hold a car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Austin Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Fifth and Eighth streets.

The event will include food trucks, other vendors, activities and trophies. All proceeds will go to anti-trafficking nonprofit Unbound Now Waco.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Retired educators

Newly retired educators will be honored by the Waco-McLennan County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Region 12 Education Service Center, 2101 West Loop 340 in Waco.

Guest speaker Tim Lee, of Austin, the association’s executive director, will discuss the campaign to pass Proposition 9, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to grant cost-of-living pay raises for public school retirees. The last cost-of-living adjustment was in 2004.

The meeting is open to retirees of Texas public schools. For more information, call 254-644-0926.

Waco Links moved

Waco Links Fellowship postponed its meeting a week to Sept. 14 due to ongoing renovations to the grill areas at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

The meeting is from noon to 1 p.m., and Ray Lamb is the guest speaker.

Email benhagins3672@gmail.com or call 501-984-0606 for more information.

Cranfills Gap reunion

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club is sponsoring an all-school reunion for former students, faculty and staff of Cranfills Gap High School on Saturday at the school cafeteria.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at noon. The meal will include pulled-pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and desserts. A free-will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the Mrs. LaVerne Pendleton Memorial Scholarship fund. Bring pictures, annuals, and memories to share.

Septemberfest will take place in town with a parade at 10 a.m. A car show, cookoff, and arts and crafts booths will be set up in the CG City Park on State Highway 22.