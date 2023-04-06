City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for the spring holiday and Easter weekend.

Residents with Friday trash collection will have their pickups for gray and blue carts two days earlier, on Wednesday. Cobbs Recycling Center will also be closed Saturday.

All branches of the the Waco-McLennan County Library system will be closed Friday and Sunday, but will be open Saturday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain their normal hours of operation.

Cooking Central Mexico food

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for April is food from Central Mexico. The class is free and no registration is required.

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club will have its annual spring show Friday and Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $2.

Hourly door prizes will be awarded, and the club raffle features gold and silver coins. Winners do not need to be present to win. The drawing will be held later at the monthly club meeting at Harrison Senior Center.

Scouts in uniform and their leaders attending one of two merit badge classes available Saturday will be admitted free.

For more information, contact Eugene Freeman at 254-931-9682 or Freeman2@comcast.net.

Friday fish fry

Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Aux Court 385 will have a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1312 Dallas St.

Plates cost $14 for adults, $7 for children.

For more information, call 254-752-1792.

Easter baptism

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptism service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, off Highway 84 and Val Verde Road.

A picnic will follow.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Waco tree walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. April 15 at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Rotary wine pairing fundraiser

Together by the Brazos, Lake Brazos Rotary Club’s annual wine pairing dinner fundraiser, will start at 6 p.m. April 15 at DiamondBack’s, 217 Mary Ave.

All funding stays in the Waco community and helps to feed low-income children over the weekends when school meals are not available, promotes perfect attendance at public schools with bicycle drawings, and beautifies Waco by planting trees in community spaces.

Individual tickets are $150. The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/tbtb2023rotary.

Salvation Army seeks volunteers

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers May 1 through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

Groups, churches, associations, older families and groups of friends are invited to adopt a day each week to help The Salvation Army feed more than 1,800 dinners a month.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. Volunteers can be 16 years of age with parental supervision while serving, or a minimum of 18 years of age.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Balcones to host fundraiser

Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., is partnering with the Cameron Park chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers to raise money for the Red Panda Network. The event, Conservation on Tap, will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and will include music, food trucks and cocktails.

Art Lab set for Saturday

Art Lab is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

Experienced art teachers will teach about an artist or a technique in the art world and how participants might use it. Participants will get to bring home their own piece of art based on the artist or style they have learned.

The class costs $15 and is recommended for grades 1 through 6.