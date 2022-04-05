Waco-area news briefs: Base hosts Central Texas Comic Con this weekend

Matter of Balance class

The Area Agency on Aging will have A Matter of Balance class starting Thursday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program emphasizes strategies to manage falls.

To register, contact David Gray 254-723-2876 or graydavid830@gmail.com.

Central Texas Comic Con

Central Texas Comic Con will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Extraco Event Center’s new Base building.

The event will feature gaming tournaments, celebrity Q&A panels, a cosplay contest and more.

Tickets are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, $30 for both days and $10 for kids 8 and under. They can be purchased at ctxcomiccon.com or at the door. First responders & military will receive a discount of $10 off all tickets at the door with valid ID.

Art Lab sessions Saturday

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will have an Art Lab with sessions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Students will learn to analyze key elements and techniques used by the masters, then use that knowledge to produce artwork in a particular artist’s style. The event is recommended for grades 1-6, and supplies are included.

Cost is $15. To register, go to artcenterwaco.org/art-lab-register.

Waco Iris Society sale

The Waco Iris Society will have its 2022 show from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at La Quinta Inn and Suites in Woodway, 6003 Woodway Drive.

The show and sale will open after iris judging is complete. The public is welcome, and the event is free.

University class reunion

The University High School graduating classes of 1960 and 1961 will have a reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. April 23 at Uncle Dan's BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

