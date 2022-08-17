Waco-area news briefs: Basketball officials needed for 2022-23 season

Basketball officials needed

The Waco Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is recruiting officials for the 2022-23 basketball season. Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. The first training session will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

For more information, contact Bill Larance at 254-644-3605, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 254-715-2615.

Rockin' Luau Dinner

The second annual Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance, with live music by The Morticians, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Palladium, 729 Austin Ave.

Tickets are $40 each, and proceeds will benefit the Waco Family Abuse Center and Compassion Ministries. For more information, call 254-716-8605.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps for children ages 5 to 13 starting next week, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The monthly rate is $65. To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Lifelong Learning kickoff

Baylor Lifelong Learning will hold its fall kickoff event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The program, featuring Bob Darden, is titled “People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World’s Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music … and Why It Matters.”

For more information, call 254-710-1110.