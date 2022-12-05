Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Law School hosts conversation with Shannon Sedgwick Davis

'Amplifying Peace'

"Pursuing Justice & Amplifying Peace: A Conversation with Author Shannon Sedgwick Davis," will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Room 127 at Baylor Law School.

Davis, a Baylor Law graduate, joins Baylor Law Dean Brad Toben for a conversation to discuss her career pursuit of ending injustice and war, from those committed by Joseph Kony and the Lord's Resistance Army in eastern and central Africa to current war crimes and human rights violations occurring in Ukraine.

No registration is required.

Service of Consolation

A Service of Consolation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.

Christmas reminds many of loss, grief and loneliness. People who find themselves feeling weary this Christmas season are invited to attend for a time of quiet reflection, candle lighting and remembrance.

Mayborn Christmas lights

Christmas Lights in the Village will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Admission costs $10 for adults and children. Museum members and Baylor University students get in for $5.

The stroll through the village will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food for purchase from local vendors.

Medicare class

A Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

It is strictly an education class, with no sales pitches and no third-party vendors. Anyone at or approaching the eligibility age of 65 should attend to ask questions about the federal program.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

MCC Fall Commencement

McLennan Community College will host its Fall Commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. La Vega Independent School District Superintendent Sharon Shields will provide the keynote speech.

The ceremony will honor students who have completed the required coursework for associate of arts, associate of science, associate of applied sciences and associate of arts in teaching degrees, and for certificates of completion.