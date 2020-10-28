Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Law Veterans Clinic starts Monday

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic

The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.

The free estate planning clinic is made possible by a grant from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.

Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians. Second- and third-year law students will then draft the documents with two levels of attorney supervision, culminating in a socially distanced, in-person signing ceremony a few weeks later at Baylor Law.

Mail-in ballot status tracker