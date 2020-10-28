Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Law Veterans Clinic starts Monday

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic
The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.
The free estate planning clinic is made possible by a grant from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation.
Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians. Second- and third-year law students will then draft the documents with two levels of attorney supervision, culminating in a socially distanced, in-person signing ceremony a few weeks later at Baylor Law.
Mail-in ballot status tracker
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet and if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.
The service is available in both English and Spanish.
Komen virtual walk Saturday
The Susan G. Komen Waco More Than Pink Walk is going virtual. Participants are asked to "walk where you are" from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 512-473-0900 or email walk@komengreatercetx.org.
Trunk or Treat event Saturday
Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. Event organizers are asking that attendees limit themselves to one family per car.
For more information, email michelejones1215@gmail.com.
United Way grant information
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will host a Grant Eligibility Information Session at 1 p.m. Monday.
The webinar is for McLennan County nonprofit organizations interested in the 2021-22 United Way grant process. The session covers eligibility criteria, United Way’s priority areas for funding and steps in the application process. Attending the webinar is not required to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended, especially for organizations new to United Way’s grant process.
To register, visit www.unitedwaywaco.org.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.