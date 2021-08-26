Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning fall kickoff event

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks. For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Woodturners symposium

A Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The symposium will feature woodturning demonstrations, supplies, equipment and a large project display gallery, open for the public at no cost.

For more information, call 817-542-4156.

COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.