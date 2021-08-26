Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning fall kickoff event

Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks. For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Woodturners symposium
A Southwest Association of Woodturners symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The symposium will feature woodturning demonstrations, supplies, equipment and a large project display gallery, open for the public at no cost.
For more information, call 817-542-4156.
COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District offers drive-thru community COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at McLennan Community College, Parking Lot M, 4601 N. 19th St.
The test is a self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results will be available 48 hours to 72 hours after taking the test. There are 200 tests available per day. Registration is required at mycovidappointment.com or at 833-213-0643. The test will be billed to insurance or to the federal program for the uninsured. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
Baylor Lifelong Learning kickoff
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning program for people 50 and older will have a live fall kickoff event, featuring the faculty and staff instrumental group After Midnight, Friday morning at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Advance registration is not required. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program will start at 10.
