Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning focuses on future of health care

Future of health care event

Longtime Waco Family Health Center director Dr. Roland Goertz will discuss changes to the health care delivery system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now and in the near future, during Baylor University Lifelong Learning’s “The Future in Health Care Delivery after COVID-19” from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4.

The event is free. For more information, call 710-6440.

Consistent with other Lifelong Learning events and courses, the event be online to keep members and guests safe. The Zoom link will be published at 9:40 a.m. under Events at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.

City holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:

Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early, on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs on Saturday.