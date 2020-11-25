Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning focuses on future of health care

Future of health care event
Longtime Waco Family Health Center director Dr. Roland Goertz will discuss changes to the health care delivery system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now and in the near future, during Baylor University Lifelong Learning’s “The Future in Health Care Delivery after COVID-19” from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4.
The event is free. For more information, call 710-6440.
Consistent with other Lifelong Learning events and courses, the event be online to keep members and guests safe. The Zoom link will be published at 9:40 a.m. under Events at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.
City holiday schedule
City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Details follow concerning some specific services and departments:
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Thursday. Thursday’s routes will be picked up a day early, on Wednesday. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Normal operations resume at the landfill and Cobbs on Saturday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day, however, the transit terminal will remain open for Greyhound customers. Medicaid service will not be available on Thanksgiving Day. Instead, Waco Transit System will provide Medicaid service Sunday. Normal operations resume Friday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday.
Historic Waco Foundation selling pecans
The Historic Waco Foundation is having a pecan sale to benefit its McCulloch House Museum.
Pecans cost $12 per pound and will be available at 810 S. Fourth St. through next month.
For more information, call 644-6910.
Lions Club selling pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having its annual pecan sale over the next several weeks. Pecans will be available for $10 for a 1-pound bag, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Waco Lions Park.
Proceeds from the sale will go to support the club’s public service activities, programs and projects.
For more information, call 776-53411.
