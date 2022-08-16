Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning planning fall kickoff event

YMCA after-school programs

Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule.

Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

After-school camps

Waco community centers will offer after-school camps for children ages 5 to 13 starting next week, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The monthly rate is $65.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684, Dewey at 254-750-8677 or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Lifelong Learning kickoff

Baylor Lifelong Learning will have its fall kickoff event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The program, featuring Bob Darden, is titled "People Get Ready! How Baylor and Waco Became Home to the World's Largest Collection of Black Sacred Music ... and Why It Matters."

For more information, call 254-710-1110.

NARFE meeting Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.