Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Lifelong Learning to host 'God Particle' discussion

MLK Peace March

The Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. invite the Waco community to join in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March and Observance beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The march will start in Indian Spring Park, crossing the Washington Avenue bridge and marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. After the march, there will be a youth essay contest, community cleanup with the National Women in Agriculture Association, canned goods drive and an educational program with community entertainers.

For more information on the free event, call 254-366-6029.

Discussion on tree health

January’s Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Robert Swanson, a Hewitt arborist and owner of Swanson Tree, will present on the topic of tree health in tough times.

The event is free. Participants can bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

'God Particle' discussion

Baylor Lifelong Learning will host Baylor University physics professor Jay Dittmann for a discussion at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Refreshments will be served beforehand at 9:30.

Dittmann's talk is titled “The God Particle: What Is It? Why Does It Matter?” Dittmann, who leads Baylor University's experimental high-energy physics group, will talk about his experiences working at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland, where the Higgs boson discovery was made in 2012.

The event is open to the public. For more information, go to baylor.edu/lifelonglearning.

Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses can water Tuesday and Saturday, and houses with even-numbered addresses can water Wednesday and Sunday.

Non-residential watering is allowed Monday and Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Saturday, Lake Waco was 11.5 feet below normal.