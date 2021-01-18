Waco-area news briefs: Baylor, MCC baseball and softball programs previewed at luncheon

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Race relations coalition forum

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a panel forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on disparities in health care. Registration is required for the Zoom webinar at www.crrcwaco.net/what-s-new.

Panelists will include representatives from both hospitals in Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and Dr. Lauren Barron and Dr. Stephanie Boddie.