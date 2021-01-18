Waco-area news briefs: Baylor, MCC baseball and softball programs previewed at luncheon

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that question can be skipped. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Race relations coalition forum
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a panel forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on disparities in health care. Registration is required for the Zoom webinar at www.crrcwaco.net/what-s-new.
Panelists will include representatives from both hospitals in Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, and Dr. Lauren Barron and Dr. Stephanie Boddie.
For more information, call 717-7903.
Human trafficking focus of meeting
Joseph Scaramucci, detective with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and a leader in the county’s efforts to combat human trafficking, will discuss ways local businesses can play a role in ending human trafficking, during a Business Power Hour virtual meeting starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
For more information, contact Jennifer Branch at 757-5625 or jbranch@wacochamber.com.
First Pitch Luncheon Wednesday
The annual First Pitch Luncheon is virtual in 2021. Tune in free on Thursday, Jan. 21 at noon.
Hear from Baylor University’s head softball coach, Glenn Moore, head baseball coach, Steve Rodriguez, McLennan Community College’s softball coach, Chris Berry, and McLennan Community College’s baseball coach, Mitch Thompson. And, the Texas Rangers will share a special video message with viewers.
Contact Jason Powers at 757-5608 or jpowers@wacochamber.com for more details.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.