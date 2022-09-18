Waco-area news briefs: Baylor researcher to present lecture on science, importance of sleep

NAACP candidate forum

Waco NAACP will have a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, live via Zoom teleconferencing.

Political candidates for the Texas State Board of Education, the Texas House of Representatives, McLennan County Commissioners Court, justice of the peace, district attorney and constable are slated to participate.

The Zoom webinar ID number is 860 1503 9900.

For more information, call 254-733-5261.

Lecture on sleep

Michael Scullin, Baylor University associate professor of psychology and neuroscience, will present a lecture on the science and importance of sleep, from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Monday at Meadows Recital Hall in Baylor's McCrary Music Building.

The event is free and open to the public.

Girl Scouts STEM event

Girl Scouts of Central Texas will have a free Discover Girl Scouts event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Girl Scouts Waco Service Center, 3700 W. Waco Drive.

"STEM-tastic Experiments" is the theme, introducing Scouts and would-be Scouts to new adventures in science, technology, engineering and math.

For more information about the event, call 512-453-7391.

Medicare class

A Medicare education class for people new to the program or soon to be eligible will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will also offer instruction about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Online vote for funding

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco hopes to steer Waco residents to online voting for a chance to fund a live concert series at the city's Bridge Street Plaza amphitheater.

Waco is one of 36 cities, and the only Texas city, qualifying for the voting round in this year's Levitt AMP Grant Awards, which underwrite concert series in small to midsize American cities.

The top 20 cities receiving votes move to a final selection round for 10 winners, which will be announced Nov. 15. If Waco wins the grant, it would receive $90,000 over three years to underwrite the concert series.

Voting is available at vote.levitt.org/locations/waco or by texting 866-267-2023 with the keyword WACO. Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday.