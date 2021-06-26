Waco-area news briefs: Baylor seeking kids with autism for research project

Baylor seeking kids with autism
Baylor University is recruiting children with autism ages 6-12 to participate in a research project using a mechanical horse as treatment. Children with autism will be assessed in balance, gait, muscle coordination, language and behavior. Participants will attend sessions twice a week for 15 weeks and be paid $150 upon completion. Parents may email Julie_Ivey@baylor.edu for more information.
St. Joseph's annual picnic
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will have its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A barbecue lunch with all the trimmings is $12.
The picnic will feature a live auction, bingo, children's games, country store, jewelry booth and refreshments.
For more information, email fbaker3917@gmail.com or call 254-709-2222.
Alliance Bible Church VBS
Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday.
It is free. For more information, call 254-772-5501.
Highway 6 cleanup Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 3 along Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges.
To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.
GoodFellas Christmas in July
Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. July 24 at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles. All proceeds remain in Waco and surrounding communities to help kids in need.
For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.
