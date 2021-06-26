Waco-area news briefs: Baylor seeking kids with autism for research project

Baylor seeking kids with autism

Baylor University is recruiting children with autism ages 6-12 to participate in a research project using a mechanical horse as treatment. Children with autism will be assessed in balance, gait, muscle coordination, language and behavior. Participants will attend sessions twice a week for 15 weeks and be paid $150 upon completion. Parents may email Julie_Ivey@baylor.edu for more information.

St. Joseph's annual picnic

St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will have its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A barbecue lunch with all the trimmings is $12.

The picnic will feature a live auction, bingo, children's games, country store, jewelry booth and refreshments.

For more information, email fbaker3917@gmail.com or call 254-709-2222.

Alliance Bible Church VBS

Alliance Bible Church, 7201 Country Club Drive, will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday.

It is free. For more information, call 254-772-5501.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday