Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors Christmas concert Sunday

Lutefisk dinner Saturday

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold its 56th annual Lutefisk Dinner from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Second St.

Proceeds from the Norwegian meal of lutefisk, plus turkey, dressing and all the fixings, benefit Cranfills Gap Independent School District.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Youth toy drive

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its annual holiday toy drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aspiring Future Leaders Academy parking lot, 119 N. Hewitt Drive.

Any unused toys are welcome for children in the community. For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Christmas concert

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will present "Melodies of the Seasons" at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney, Linda Royals and Greg Wallace.

YMCA kids art registration due