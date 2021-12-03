Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors Christmas concert Sunday

Lutefisk dinner Saturday
The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold its 56th annual Lutefisk Dinner from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday at 505 S. Second St.
Proceeds from the Norwegian meal of lutefisk, plus turkey, dressing and all the fixings, benefit Cranfills Gap Independent School District.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.
Youth toy drive
The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will have its annual holiday toy drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aspiring Future Leaders Academy parking lot, 119 N. Hewitt Drive.
Any unused toys are welcome for children in the community. For more information, call 908-672-6024.
Christmas concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will present "Melodies of the Seasons" at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney, Linda Royals and Greg Wallace.
YMCA kids art registration due
Kids art classes for ages 3-6 will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Cost is $15 per child. Space is limited and registration ends one week before the class date.
The YMCA also will host an art class for kids ages 6-16 from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 28. Cost is $25 per student.
For more information, call 254-776-6612.
Roof repair applications
Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its roof repair program to help low-income families. The organization has enough funding to repair about 22 roofs.
Applications are being accepted through Dec. 17, with assessment in December and January.
For more information, call Brian Shavers at 254-235-7358, ext. 210
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.