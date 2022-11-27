Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday

Singing Seniors concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.

Workforce education program

The Texas Tribune will hold a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce, at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College's Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.

Speakers include Barb Clapp, CEO of Dwyer Workforce Development; Johnette McKown, president of McLennan Community College; Melissa Henderson, chief of staff for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and executive director for the Texas Higher Education Foundation; and Rick Herrera, Texas State Technical College vice chancellor and chief student services officer.

Dr Pepper Museum holiday

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its annual holiday event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It will include live entertainment, crafts, a photo opportunity with Santa and hot Dr Pepper.

The event is free to the public, with the exception of some ticketed experiences.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco McLennan County Public Health District is commemorating World AIDS Day on Friday by providing free rapid HIV tests. People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last. For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. The display at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discount.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Christmas parade

The city of Bellmead will have its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Thursday.

The tree lighting, with cocoa and cookies provided, will start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal court at 3017 Bellmead Drive, and the parade will start at 7.