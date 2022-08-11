Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors host fall registration Monday

Free food giveaway

St. John Catholic Church will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1312 Dallas St.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Homebuyer workshop

NeighborWorks Waco will host a free Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 922 Franklin Ave.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process from professionals covering mortgages, inspections, insurance and shopping for a home.

Breakfast, lunch, drinks and snacks will be provided.

Feast Day Festival

A Church of the Assumption Feast Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

The event is sponsored by the West Church of the Assumption.

A home cooked fried or baked chicken and sausage dinner with all of the trimmings will be served. To-go orders will be available at 11, and dine-in will start at 11:30. Plates cost $12 for adults and $8 for children. Street tacos and nachos will be served after 3.

A live auction will start at 12:15. There will be playground equipment, water slides, bingo and a country store.

For more information, contact Mary Kolar at 254-855-5477 or marykolar57@yahoo.com.

Singing Seniors kickoff

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration and the first fall rehearsal at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The semester registration fee is $75.

Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.