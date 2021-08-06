Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors in concert Sunday

Stuff the Bus for school supplies
The Salvation Army is conducting its Stuff the Bus school supply drive through Sunday in the parking lots of Waco-area Walmart stores.
The event coincides with Texas’ sales tax holiday.
Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store.
Clinics continue on weekend
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.
Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.
Baylor Singing Seniors concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a concert called “A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News," at 6 p.m. Sunday at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd.
The concert will feature various styles of gospel music. The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sue Ann Roesing on piano, and Walter Raynaud on percussion.
A donation will be collected.
Fundraising group membership event
The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will have a membership event Thursday at One Day Bar in downtown Waco. The event, Cocktails and Conversation, is for anyone who works in the nonprofit sector to learn more about the organization.
Reservations are encouraged at eventbrite.com, and the first 25 registrants will receive a ticket for a free drink.
