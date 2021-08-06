Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors in concert Sunday

The concert will feature various styles of gospel music. The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Sue Ann Roesing on piano, and Walter Raynaud on percussion.

A donation will be collected.

Fundraising group membership event

The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will have a membership event Thursday at One Day Bar in downtown Waco. The event, Cocktails and Conversation, is for anyone who works in the nonprofit sector to learn more about the organization.

Reservations are encouraged at eventbrite.com, and the first 25 registrants will receive a ticket for a free drink.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.