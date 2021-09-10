Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors registration begins Monday

Parade of Ponds Saturday, Sunday
Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will host its annual Parade of Ponds on Saturday and Sunday.
Each year, the society hosts a pond tour in which the members open up their backyard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. This year’s event is free.
For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.
COVID-19 vaccination clinics
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments may be scheduled at covidwaco.com.
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Edison Vendor Market, 2601 Franklin Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elm Mott VFD, 109 Leo St.
Waco High reunion canceled
The Waco High School class of 1971 reunion, scheduled for Sept. 17-18, has been canceled.
For more information, call Marsha McGregor Stanford at 254-749-8617.
Waco Calligraphy Guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
For club or meeting information, call 254-848-4165.
Waco Aglow meeting Saturday
Waco Aglow will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at 7215 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call 254-495-7872.
Baylor Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will begin fall registration at 9 a.m. Monday. Rehearsals are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Calvary Baptist Church.
The semester registration fee is $75.
Masks are required. For more information, call 210-887-5370.
