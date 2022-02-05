Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors spring registration Monday

Baylor Singing Seniors sign-up

Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, followed by its first spring rehearsal at 9:30. The registration fee is $75.

Membership in the group is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Public Health District classes

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will begin offering two new programs next week at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

Health 360, a yearlong weekly class covering diabetes prevention and healthy living, will start Tuesday and continue with meetings from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Create Better Health, a 16-week class, will focus on healthy living through nutrition and physical activity on a budget. The class will start Thursday and continue with meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday.

Both classes are free.