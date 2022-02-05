Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors spring registration Monday

Baylor Singing Seniors sign-up
Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration at 9 a.m. Monday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, followed by its first spring rehearsal at 9:30. The registration fee is $75.
Membership in the group is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Public Health District classes
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will begin offering two new programs next week at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Health 360, a yearlong weekly class covering diabetes prevention and healthy living, will start Tuesday and continue with meetings from 1 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Create Better Health, a 16-week class, will focus on healthy living through nutrition and physical activity on a budget. The class will start Thursday and continue with meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. every other Thursday.
Both classes are free.
For more information, call 254-750-5435.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its monthly free legal seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Local attorneys and Baylor Law School students will offer free legal advice in 20-30 minute consultations.
To make an appointment, call 254-733-2828.
YMCA Kids in the Kitchen
The registration deadline is Friday for the Waco Family YMCA Kids in the Kitchen class for kids age 6-12. The class will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Cost is $20 per child. The class will teach kids to love healthy foods and cooking.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.