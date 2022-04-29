Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors to perform Sunday

Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature mini cooking and art classes for kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. Area organizations also will be present to share information and host activities.

For more information about the free event, call 254-776-6612.

Waco Gem, Mineral Show

Waco Gem And Mineral Club will have its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17.

For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Alzheimer's benefit concert

Music for Memory, a benefit concert in support of the Alzheimer's Association, will start at 12:30 p.m. April 30 at Roxy Grove Hall, inside Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. at Baylor University.

Voluntary donations from the free event, featuring Baylor student musicians, go to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, call 318-548-6992.

Baylor Singing Seniors

The Baylor Singing Seniors will present “From the Classics to Broadway with a Detour Through Nashville” at 6 p.m. Sunday at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista St.

The program will feature “We Are Redeemed,” “Eternal Life” which is the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi, “Peace Like A River,” “Daddy Sang Bass,” “Forever Country,” “The Music Man” and several more selections.

The choir is under the direction of Phillip Sitton and is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano and Greg Wallace on trumpet. A love offering will be collected.

