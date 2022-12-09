Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors to present Christmas concert Sunday

Lights in the Village

Christmas Lights in the Village will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Admission costs $10 for adults and children, $8 for seniors. Museum members and Baylor University students get in for $5.

The stroll through the village will include a petting zoo, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food for purchase from local vendors.

Lions Club pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Bereaved parents group

The Waco While We’re Waiting support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. People who have lost a child at any age are welcome. For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

Singing Seniors concert

The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The concert will feature a variety of music including “Psalm 24” arranged by Sorenson, “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” by Brahms, “For Unto Us A Child Is Born” by Handel, “Jesus Child” by John Rutter, and “Amen! Tell It on the Mountain!” arranged by McDonald.

The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano and Greg Wallace on trumpet.

The concert is free. A free-will donation will be collected.

Toliver Chapel Cantata

Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will have its Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 254-799-6150.

Train exhibit at Mayborn

The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders' exhibit, Mayborn Express, is operational from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 8 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

It includes a Christmas train display, with a small train track visitors can operate, and a large G-scale train layout with elaborate scenes.

The train exhibit is open to view any time the museum is open, and access is included with general admission, which is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children ages 2-12.