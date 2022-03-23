Waco-area news briefs: Baylor to host Oso Able Postsecondary Informational Conference Friday

Oso Able conference

The Baylor Center for Developmental Disabilities will have the inaugural Oso Able Postsecondary Informational Conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the fourth floor lounge at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The event is for young adults with disabilities and their parents to explore opportunities for postsecondary educational and vocational experiences. The conference is also open to local professionals and service providers who provide transition services and support for individuals with disabilities.

For more information, call 254-744-8463.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. It will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will hold a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive. The service is for all residents of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and Woodway.

For more information, call 254-299-2612.

Women’s fitness program

Waco Women’s Training Program, hosted by Waco Striders Running Club, will start an eight-week program at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost is $70. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/wwtp2022.

