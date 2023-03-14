Baylor poetry reading

Baylor University Press and the Baylor Department of English will co-sponsor a poetry reading by United Kingdom poet John Greening at 4 p.m. March 23 in the Armstrong Browning Library’s Foyer of Meditation.

Greening will read from his recently published volume "The Interpretation of Owls: Selected Poems, 1977–2022," edited by Baylor English Department Chair Kevin Gardner.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email david_aycock@baylor.edu.

Women's History walk

Waco Walks will host a free Women’s History Month walk starting at 10 a.m. March 25 from Indian Spring Park, 101 S. University Parks Drive, directly across from the Hilton hotel.

Women with a connection to Waco have played important roles in the city’s development and in Texas and American history. During the downtown walk, organizers will discuss women’s roles as pioneers, city leaders and savvy entrepreneurs. While some of these women worked within social conventions, others were more “infamous” in their endeavors.

Dementia stigma discussed

Dr. Natalee Oliver will discuss the stigmas that often result from a dementia diagnosis, in a program from 2 to 4 p.m. March 22 in Room D102 of the Community Services Center at McLennan Community College.

The program will cover ways to deal with negativity and explore strategies to navigate negative changes.

To register or for more information, visit alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900 or 254-232-4449.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12 and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

NARFE meets Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend.

Kids in the Kitchen

Kids in the Kitchen will hold a session for ages 3-6 on March 24 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The registration deadline is Friday.

Cost is $20 for members, and $25 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.