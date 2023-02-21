Victorian to speak

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the guest Friday at Baylor Lifelong Learning’s morning coffee.

Victorian will speak from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:30.

Lifelong Learning coffee events are free, and do not require advance registration.

Ukraine lecture

Oxford and London School of Economics graduate Xenia Dennen, chair of the Keston Institute in the United Kingdom and a Soviet expert, will offer the Keston Spring Lecture from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday in Active Learning Lab 104 of the Moody Memorial Library at Baylor University.

The lecture, “Irina Ratushinskaya: Triumph of the Spirit,” will remember the poet on the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Refreshments and conversation will follow the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Kathy Hillman at 254-710-6684.

Rattlesnake roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

West KJT fish fry

West KJT No. 31 will have a fried fish dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday in the St. Mary’s Parish Center parking lot in West, adjacent to the church at 301 S. Harrison St.

The dinner will benefit the Priest & Religious Retirement Fund.

The cost is $12 per plate. Only drive thru to-go plates will be available.

Karem Shrine

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle on Farm-to-Market Road 185, will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday through October.

Cos is $14 for adult plates, and $7 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 254-848-5600.

St. Joseph

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road, will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go or dine in.

Westphalia

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902, 300 State Highway 320 in Westphalia, will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are to-go only.