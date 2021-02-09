Waco-area news briefs: Baylor to present People's Law School on Saturday

Baylor to host People's Law School

The People's Law School at Baylor Law will return for its 16th consecutive year Saturday in an all-virtual format. Since 2005, the People's Law School, offered free to the community, has helped thousands of Central Texas residents learn about their legal rights and responsibilities at more than 250 individual sessions.

"We live in a world where a tremendous amount of information is available at our fingertips, but finding accurate legal information that is clear and accurate isn’t always easy," Baylor law professor Patricia Wilson said. “We’re saddened that we can’t offer our ‘user-friendly’ classes in person this year, but excited to be able to help more consumers via easy-to-access virtual classes.”

The 2021 People's Law School will offer 16 classes on a variety of legal topics. Several of this year’s courses have a specific focus on COVID-19-related legal issues including Civil Liberties and COVID and Top Scams During the COVID Pandemic. Other courses focus on useful issues such as consumer rights, small businesses, landlord-tenant rights, retirement planning, wills, elder law, employment law and family law.