Waco-area news briefs: Baylor to present People's Law School on Saturday

Baylor to host People's Law School
The People's Law School at Baylor Law will return for its 16th consecutive year Saturday in an all-virtual format. Since 2005, the People's Law School, offered free to the community, has helped thousands of Central Texas residents learn about their legal rights and responsibilities at more than 250 individual sessions.
"We live in a world where a tremendous amount of information is available at our fingertips, but finding accurate legal information that is clear and accurate isn’t always easy," Baylor law professor Patricia Wilson said. “We’re saddened that we can’t offer our ‘user-friendly’ classes in person this year, but excited to be able to help more consumers via easy-to-access virtual classes.”
The 2021 People's Law School will offer 16 classes on a variety of legal topics. Several of this year’s courses have a specific focus on COVID-19-related legal issues including Civil Liberties and COVID and Top Scams During the COVID Pandemic. Other courses focus on useful issues such as consumer rights, small businesses, landlord-tenant rights, retirement planning, wills, elder law, employment law and family law.
Each People's Law course will be taught by a Baylor law professor or licensed attorney. To register and view the complete course list, go to www.baylor.edu/law/PLS.
City pandemic press conference
The city of Waco will host a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to give updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Waco Family Health Center Dr. Jackson Griggs and other representatives of local medical providers.
The conference will be livestreamed at www.wccc.tv.
Bruceville-Eddy chili dinner
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department's annual chili dinner will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive.
The $10 all-you-can-eat dinner comes with drink and dessert.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, orders will be to-go only. For more information, email Butch Shollenberger at Msholl09@sbcglobal.net or call 315-1159.
