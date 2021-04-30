Waco-area news briefs: Baylor's Lifelong Learning presents 'An Inside Look at College Football Officiating'

Gem and mineral show
A gem and mineral show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Richland Mall in the space formerly occupied by Bealls.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 20 vendors from across the state will be exhibiting with gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry for sale.
Jigsaw puzzle exchange
A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, held at the butterfly garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Way.
The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a Ziploc bag. For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Von O’Rama car show
The Von O’Rama Car Show is Saturday in the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St., celebrating the legacy of the late Von Otto.
Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.
Call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020 for more information.
Plow Day postponed by rain
Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club has postponed its Plow Day due to inclement weather.
The event will be rescheduled. For more information, email cbaker252@cs.com.
Gholson Cemetery Association
The Gholson Cemetery Association's annual meeting is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gholson First Baptist Church activities center.
For more information, call 722-7669.
College football officiating Zoom
Baylor's Lifelong Learning Program presents “An Inside Look at College Football Officiating," a free Zoom event May 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
Chuck Lewis, a Southeastern Conference football referee with over 30 years of experience and eight postseason bowl games under his belt, will discuss his experiences.
Please email lifelonglearning@baylor.edu for more information.
Salvation Army seeks volunteers
Volunteers age 14 and older are needed at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, where they will help serve meals to the hungry and homeless in our community.
For information on open dates and sign-up, call 756-7271. Sign-in will open at 9:40 a.m. on the day of the event.
