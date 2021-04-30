Waco-area news briefs: Baylor's Lifelong Learning presents 'An Inside Look at College Football Officiating'

Gem and mineral show

A gem and mineral show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Richland Mall in the space formerly occupied by Bealls.

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 20 vendors from across the state will be exhibiting with gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry for sale.

Jigsaw puzzle exchange

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, held at the butterfly garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Way.

The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a Ziploc bag. For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Von O’Rama car show

The Von O’Rama Car Show is Saturday in the Riesel ISD parking lot, 600 E. Frederick St., celebrating the legacy of the late Von Otto.

Car show registration is $30 and begins at 9 a.m. The show is free to spectators.

Call Daniel Stewart at 498-2020 for more information.