Waco-area news briefs: 'Beauty of Hispanic Culture' program set for Thursday

Waco gem, mineral show

The Waco Gem And Mineral Club will have its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17.

For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, along with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Master Gardeners' plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Westview Village Shopping Center, Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

The sale will include annuals and perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses and Texas natives. Cash, credit and checks will be accepted.

Hispanic culture program

The Community Race Relations Coalition will sponsor “The Beauty of Hispanic Culture” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 N. 30th St. in Waco.

Reservations are required by registering at tinyurl.com/bpj3hBvk or by calling or texting 254-717-7903.

Attic Treasures event

Attic Treasures will have a preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 4328 W. Waco Drive. The event will be catered by Waco Ale Co. Tickets are $50, and reservations are required.

For more information or reservations, call 753-5166 or go to historicwaco.org.

The Attic Treasures sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

