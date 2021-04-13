Waco-area news briefs: Behrens Circle closed at I-35 for bridge demolition

Waco MPO meeting Thursday
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The public must register to view the meeting live. For instructions on how to register, call the MPO at 750-5650 or go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-mpo. A recording of the meeting also will be posted to the MPO website.
Policy Board members will discuss draft recommendations from the Waco Transit Bus Rapid Transit Design and Engineering Study.
The Texas Department of Transportation will provide an update on significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.
Behrens Circle closed at I-35
Behrens Circle, as well as the pedestrian paths under the Interstate 35 bridge, are closed as Webber Construction crews demolish the northbound overpass bridge.
Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at Highway 84. Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at North Loop 340.
Overpass removal is expected to take up to five days, and the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete. Crews will then move on to remove the overpasses at Highway 84 and Business 77.
Service on violence against Asians
Church Under the Bridge will have worship service Sunday called “Standing Up With Our Asian Friends.” It includes a panel of local Asian-Americans who will discuss the violence and discrimination their race has been experiencing across the nation over the last year.
The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 254-235-7818.
Women’s clubs selling caladiums
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs is selling red, pink and white caladiums, priced at $1 per bulb.
For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 254-744-3779 or Carol Kolb at 254-772-6928.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test.
To register, go to covidwaco.com.
