Waco-area news briefs: Behrens Circle closed at I-35 for bridge demolition

Waco MPO meeting Thursday

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The public must register to view the meeting live. For instructions on how to register, call the MPO at 750-5650 or go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-mpo. A recording of the meeting also will be posted to the MPO website.

Policy Board members will discuss draft recommendations from the Waco Transit Bus Rapid Transit Design and Engineering Study.

The Texas Department of Transportation will provide an update on significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.

Behrens Circle closed at I-35

Behrens Circle, as well as the pedestrian paths under the Interstate 35 bridge, are closed as Webber Construction crews demolish the northbound overpass bridge.

Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at Highway 84. Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at North Loop 340.