Waco-area news briefs: Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival

Bellmead Burgers and Brews
Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.
The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.
Live music will start at 4 p.m. and will be provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.
Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.
Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School and on surrounding streets.
More information is available at www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.
Walk for the Homeless Sunday
Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will run from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. There is no registration required. Participants will stop at various sites where under-resourced people are, to learn more about homelessness and poverty in Waco.
The walk will end at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., where participants will be welcome to join in Church Under the Bridge’s 29th anniversary service. For more information, call 254-753-4900.
Gun violence vigil
There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indian Spring Park in observance of National Gun Violence Day.
Wearing a mask during the event is strongly encouraged.
Let’s Walk Waco to start Monday
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are partnering to put on Let’s Walk Waco, a free eight-week walking program that will run Monday through Nov. 15. Eight-person teams will track miles walked, and there will be health benefits and prizes along the way.
To register, go to bit.ly/letswalkwaco.
