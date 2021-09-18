Waco-area news briefs: Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival

Bellmead Burgers and Brews

Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bellmead Lions Park, 3900 Parrish St.

The event will include live music, food trucks, vendors and rides for kids.

Live music will start at 4 p.m. and will be provided by CaCean Ballou and The Dirty Crawfish, Pride and Joy, and Johnny Bustamante and the L.A. Band.

Lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged, but no glass bottles will be permitted.

Parking for the free event is available at La Vega High School and on surrounding streets.

More information is available at www.BellmeadBurgersandBrews.com.

Walk for the Homeless Sunday

Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will run from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. There is no registration required. Participants will stop at various sites where under-resourced people are, to learn more about homelessness and poverty in Waco.