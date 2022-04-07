Waco-area news briefs: Bellmead to host dog day Sunday

Free Easter egg hunts

Waco Parks and Recreation will have free Easter egg hunts Saturday at local community centers for ages 13 and under.

Hunts will start at 10 a.m. at South Waco, 2815 Speight Ave.; 11 a.m. at Dewey, 925 N. Ninth St.; and noon at Bledsoe-Miller, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Palm Sunday celebration

Church Under the Bridge will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Press, 418 S. Eighth St., with a live donkey and palm branches.

An Easter service and baptism will be held at 10:30 a.m. the following Sunday at Camp Hope near McGregor.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The city of Bellmead Animal Control Department will have its second annual Family Dog Day event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brame Park on Hogan Lane.

The purpose of the event is to educate residents on the importance of microchipping and keeping vaccines up to date. The city will offer free microchipping to pets owned by Bellmead residents, and a veterinarian will administer canine vaccines.

The event will feature a variety of vendors and include face painting, crafts, games for kids and live music.

For more information, go to bellmead.com.

Last Lenten fish fry

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its final Lenten fish fry, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, Friday at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates for dine-in or to-go cost $12.

Nighttime wetland hikes

Cameron Park Zoo staff will conduct free hikes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday this month at Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road.

Participants should bring a flashlight and wear proper shoes for hiking.

For more information, email NoraS@wacotx.gov.

