Waco-area news briefs: Beth Ullman featured vocalist at MCC recital Friday

MPO Policy Board to meet

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Policy Board members will consider adoption of Waco MPO Strategic Planning Work Group recommendations and a Carbon Reduction Program project evaluation process. Members will receive updates regarding the Reconnecting Communities grant, National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.

Bell ringers wanted

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring bells this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary annual fundraising efforts. Money collected supports services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.

Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers will run Nov. 11 through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, go to www.registertoring.com.

For more information, call Dinah Mills at 254-756-7271.

Trunk or treat Wednesday

South Waco Community Center and the city of Waco will host a family-friendly trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hart-Patterson Track & Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave.

Kids should wear their favorite Halloween costumes and bring a bag for goodies. Admission is free.

For more information, call South Waco Community Center at 254-750-8650 or the city at 254-750-5875.

Ullman recital at MCC

Swan Songs: Farewell Recital featuring vocalist Beth Ullman, will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Room 110 of the Music and Theatre Arts building at McLennan Community College.

Ullman's special guests include guitarist Mitch Watkins along with Tom Brechtlein on drums, John Fremgen on bass and Bill Howard on keys. Ullman is a member of the Beat Divas and has served on the MCC faculty for 28 years. Her seventh and newest CD “After the Rain,” released in April 2021, is a collection of original music written with her collaborator, bassist Dave Morgan.

The concert is free. For more information, call 254-299-8833.

Chilton title reunion

Chilton's 1972 state football champions will have their 50th reunion Friday night, and will have a lunch Saturday at Benson Memorial Church in Chilton.

For more information, call James Davis at 979-219-6365.