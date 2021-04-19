Waco-area news briefs: Bird Hunter’s Field Day set for April 29

Bird Hunter's Field Day

A multi-county Bird Hunter’s Field Day is Thursday, April 29, at Flat Top Ranch, 298 Private Road 2640A, Walnut Springs, jointly hosted by Bosque, Somervell, Hood, McLennan and Johnson counties extension offices.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. The seminar includes onsite demonstration of flooded cornfield design; flood plot options and maintenance; and laws and regulations for bird hunters.

Cost is $15, payable at registration. This program will be held outside. Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information or to RSVP, email bosque-tx@tamu.edu or call (254) 435-2331.

Food distribution Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.

Free COVID-19 testing site