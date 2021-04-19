Waco-area news briefs: Bird Hunter’s Field Day set for April 29

Bird Hunter's Field Day
A multi-county Bird Hunter’s Field Day is Thursday, April 29, at Flat Top Ranch, 298 Private Road 2640A, Walnut Springs, jointly hosted by Bosque, Somervell, Hood, McLennan and Johnson counties extension offices.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. The seminar includes onsite demonstration of flooded cornfield design; flood plot options and maintenance; and laws and regulations for bird hunters.
Cost is $15, payable at registration. This program will be held outside. Masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information or to RSVP, email bosque-tx@tamu.edu or call (254) 435-2331.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will hold a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test. To register, go to covidwaco.com.
Tarleton DEA drug take-back
Tarleton State University-Waco’s Criminal Justice Student Association will host a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the foyer of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Community members are encouraged to drop off unused and expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Needles and other sharp medical-related items will not be accepted.
For more information, call Shannon Hankhouse at (254)299-8322.
Mission Waco 5K race
Mission Waco Mission World is hosts its annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday, April 24, beginning at 8 a.m. at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.
Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20, $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15, $20 race day.
Call (254)753-4900 for more information.
Proceeds benefit Mission Waco Mission World programs.
