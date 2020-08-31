Waco-area news briefs: Birth certificate requests delayed

Birth certificate requests delayed
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will not be able to issue birth certificates for clients born outside of Waco due to technical issues from the State of Texas Vital Statistics Office. Notices will be posted as soon as the technical issues are resolved.
For more information, call 750-5429.
Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, in an effort to help McLennan County residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items totaling between 44 and 76 pounds, depending on available supplies, and should make appropriate space in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving.
PBR tour stops in Waco in September
The Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will make its first tour stop at Extraco Events Center Sept. 11-12 as well as Sept. 18-19.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 800-732-1727 or visiting extracoeventscenter.com.
New fan safety protocols are in place, including 50% capacity in the arena.
Weekly COVID-19 conference
The City of Waco will host a virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center, Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center and Dr. Jerry Maze, CEO with Region 12 Education Service Center.
The event will be on Spectrum channel 10 and on Grande channel 810 as well as livestreamed at www.wccc.tv. The conference will also air on wacotrib.com.
