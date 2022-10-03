Waco-area news briefs: Bledsoe-Miller Community Center launches Toddler Time program

Toddler Time program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center has launched a free Toddler Time program for children ages 4 and under to enjoy games, activities and exercise.

The program is offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parents and guardians, along with area day care centers, are invited to sign up their kids.

Call 254-750-8684 to register or learn more.

Daughters of the Republic

Daughters of the Republic of Texas meets at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Methodist Church downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Dr. Diana Mason will present the program on the "First Texian Navy." The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 254-848-5818.

Waco Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship meets at noon Thursday, Oct. 6, at Uncle Dan's BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive. Wayne Hampton is the guest speaker.

Email benhagins3672@gmail.com for more information.

Murder mystery

Historic Waco Foundation is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Participants will investigate the murder of Mr. Varner and enjoy refreshments while interrogating suspects to see if they can figure out the who, how and why. Come dressed in Victorian fashion to be entered into an October raffle.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at historicwaco.org/upcoming-events or at the door. HWF members are entitled to a 20% discount.

Call 254-753-5166 for more information.

Culture, heritage

The Community Race Relations Coalition will have a Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Culture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 N. 30th St.

The keynote speaker will be Kristina Campos-Davis, chief of staff to the provost at Baylor University, who will share about her Uruguayan and Mexican culture and heritage.

Reservations are required by calling or texting 254-717-7903 or by emailing crrcwaco@gmail.com. Dinner will be provided, and donations are welcome.

Climate crisis signs

Waco Friends of the Climate is distributing free yard signs about the climate crisis. The signs display a global temperature map with the phrase "Climate Crisis is Here" superimposed.

To obtain signs, email anorthc@aol.com.