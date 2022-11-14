Waco-area news briefs: Bledsoe-Miller hosts parents night out event Friday

Scrap tire collection day

The Waco Solid Waste Department is marking America Recycles Day by hosting a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister online at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches and no tires with rims/wheels are allowed.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners presents Lunch with the Masters from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

Steven Lovecky and Jeanette Kelly will speak about growing decorating with succulents.

Attendees should bring their lunch. Call the local AgriLife office at 254-757-5180 for more information.

‘Stones Cry Out’ lecture

Dan Brook, a sculptor and Baylor University alumnus, discusses his work and its connections to and representations of indigenous traditions in “The Stones Cry Out,” a lecture to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Drive.

Compassionate Friends

The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold their monthly group support meeting Thursday for those who have lost a child. The meeting is open to parents, grandparents, and siblings. The meeting will be held at Grace Church at 4610 Bosque Blvd. starting at 6:30 p.m.

MCC Thanksgiving schedule

McLennan Community College will close for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 23-27. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 22, but evening classes will be held.

Tarleton State University at Waco offices and the Community Clinic at MCC will be open Nov. 23 for normal business hours.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Parents night out

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center is hosting a parents night out event Friday from 6-10 p.m.

Book your child's spot by calling 254-750-8684. Kids age 5 to 13 enjoy a safe and fun evening of activities (meal included), hosted by the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center staff.

Cost is $15 per child.