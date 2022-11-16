Waco-area news briefs: Bledsoe-Miller to offer parents night out Friday

NARFE meeting

The Waco chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Discussion will include legislation under consideration in Congress, and discussion on the chapter Christmas party and upcoming Texas Federation Conference.

All active and retired Federal employees are welcome.

Compassionate Friends

Compassionate Friends of Central Texas will hold its monthly group support meeting for people who have lost a child, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church, 4601 Bosque Blvd. The meeting is open to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Parents night out

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a parents night out event from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Bledsoe-Miller staff will lead an evening of activities, with a meal included. Cost is $15 per child.

To reserve a spot for kids age 5 to 13, call 254-750-8684.

Medicare enrollment

There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting form 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare open enrollment is in progress through Dec. 7. Tuesday's meeting is for new enrollees, or people who will soon be eligible, to the federal program and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.

Scrap tire collection day

The Waco Solid Waste Department will have a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill.

The event is for Waco residents only. Residents are encouraged to skip the line and preregister at ow.ly/g1mb50KPtPZ, by calling 254-299-2606 or by emailing soildwasteinfo@wacotx.gov. Participants should bring their registration confirmation and a photo ID. Those who do not preregister must bring a current Waco water bill with residential trash service.

There is a maximum of 10 tires per household, a maximum size of 20 inches, and no tires with rims or wheels are allowed.